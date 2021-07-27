Glassell Park - A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into the lobby of the LAPD Northeast Division station, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer staffing the front desk, police said.

The officer drew his own gun and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Hector Reyes, did drop his gun, but then picked it up and ran out of the station on San Fernando Road.

Reyes was apprehended soon after and has been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against at officer, Im said. His bail has been set at $200,000.

No shots were fired during the incident that took place around 2 pm.

One tipster told The Eastsider that San Fernando Road and streets near the station were closed as officers went after the suspect.

No information was available to why Reyes pointed the gun at the officer.