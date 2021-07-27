Northeast Division police station

The LAPD Northeast Division station in Glassell Park.

Glassell Park -  A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into the lobby of the LAPD Northeast Division station, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer staffing the front desk, police said.

The officer drew his own gun and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Hector Reyes, did drop his gun, but then picked it up and ran out of the station on San Fernando Road.

Reyes was apprehended soon after and has been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against at officer, Im said. His bail has been set at $200,000.

No shots were fired during the incident that took place around 2 pm.

One tipster told The Eastsider that San Fernando Road and streets near the station were closed as officers went after the suspect.

No information was available to why Reyes pointed the gun at the officer.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments

Recommended for you