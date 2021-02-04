Glassell Park - A man was pronounced dead this morning in the 3900 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Firefighters found the man outdoors, and, after an assessment, did not attempt to resuscitate him, according to LA Fire Deparatment spokesman Nicholas Prange. He was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m.

The call had originally come in as a cardiac arrest - a catch-all term for when a patient is found unresponsive or without a pulse, Prange said.

The coroner's office said the man is believed to be in his 50s. But the office had few other details, including a cause of death. His name cannot be released until the next of kin can be contacted, the coroner's office said.

A police spokesman said no information was available about the death.

A reader who contacted The Eastsider said the body was found outside her apartment not far from Avenue 40.