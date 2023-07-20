Map of West Avenue 34 and Verdugo Road

Google Maps

Glassell Park -- A 51-year-old man was shot Wednesday night during a confrontation with a group of juveniles riding bikes, police said.

The victim was standing outside near West Avenue 34 and Verdugo Road shortly after 7 pm when he and a group of young bike riders began arguing, said LAPD spokesman J. Chaves. One of the suspects  fired a handgun multiple times, striking the victim.

215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments

Recommended for you