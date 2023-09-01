Memorial to Miguel Núñez Peñaloza at Glassell Park Rite Aid. Photo by Ken Walsh.jpg

Memorial to Miguel Núñez Peñaloza in front of the Glassell Park Rite Aid.
Glassell Park -- A Glassell Park man was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a Rite Aid employee two years ago.

Anthony Lemus, 22, pleaded no contest in April to second-degree murder stemming from the 2021 shooting. He unsuccessfully tried to withdraw his plea the following month.

