Glassell Park - A man is in critical condition with gunshot wounds, as police investigate a shooting in the area of Estara Avenue and Drew Street.

The shooting scene lies less than a mile from the LAPD's Northeast Station.

The victim, described as a Latino man, was standing on the sidewalk when the occupants of a passing vehicle opened fire at about 1 pm, according to LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There was no information about the shooting suspects or vehicle. It is unknown if this incident is gang-related.

Video on Citizen.com shows police activity, including helicopters and police tape. Notes on the Citizen app indicate that traffic in the area was blocked off as of 1:15 p.m.