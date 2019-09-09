Glassell Park -- A man was robbed and shot in his motel room early Monday morning, police said.

The robbery happened at about 1 a.m. at the Triangle Motel in the 3900 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard.

The suspect entered the victim’s room and took the victim's cell phone and cash, Sgt. James Zboravan with LAPD’s Northeast Division. During the robbery, the suspect shot the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 25 to 35-year-old man, remains at large, Zboravan said.

An investigation is underway.