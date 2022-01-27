Glassell Park – Friends Jeff Eyser, Joe Myers and Joe Kuntz were dissatisfied with the comic book store options on the Eastside. So, they decided to do something about it.

They opened their own shop.

Eyser and Myers, owners of an Elysian Valley-based design and fabrication company, teamed up with television executive Kuntz on Revenge Of, a new pinball and comic shop in Glassell Park intended to be a local social hub for fans of everything pop culture. It opened this month in a red-and-black storefront on Eagle Rock Boulevard.

The three collaborators are harnessing their combined love of comic books and pop culture with Kuntz’ passion for pinball and Eyser and Myers' set design experience. The trio intends to make Revenge Of a fun, community-based destination for fanatics, newbies and neighborhood folks alike.

As they were preparing to open their store, Eyser, Kuntz and Myers took some time to talk about their vision for Revenge Of.

What inspired this?

Joe Kuntz: There’s always a sense of wanting to go to a place that has everything we like based in the pop culture zeitgeist around film, television and comic books. We always have our favorite places to go to get comic books or go to the movies or to buy collectibles. How amazing would it be to have a place that has all the fun stuff we like?

Jeff Eyser: These kinds of places seem to have a serious lack of cool. We wanted a cool place. This is kind of like our passion project.

How is this related to FTB designs?

Jeff Eyser: It’s one of those things where we would love to transition more into this space, but instead of trying to find someone to hire us to do their retail store, we figured why not do our own? We can do it exactly how we want to do it.

What drew you guys to Glassell Park?

Joe Myers: We like the up-and-coming nature of it, just all of the opportunity that’s here. We’re excited about foot traffic and about people that can stop in, chat for 15 minutes about whatever books they’re picking up and then introduce them to something maybe new.

Joe Kuntz: It’s a very neighborhood feel, and it was exciting to me to be able to come in and give something to the community with our store.

How important is community to this endeavor?

Joe Myers: We’ve been working with local artists, local creators, local businesses we’ve been reaching out to to establish and let them know we’re on the way. We want to collaborate on local programming and look at some programs we can set up to feature local artists and writers.

Will there be a focus in the shop?

Joe Kuntz: Being in the film and television industry, we do have a little bit of an inside track about what’s coming up. We read the trade magazines, we know what comic books are being optioned, books that are being turned into films. We can hone what we are offering to fit what is becoming popular.

Jeff Eyser: To that note, it’s mostly going to be what we like.