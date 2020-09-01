Glassell Park -- More than 800 LADWP customers are without power tonight, with some residents reporting a brownout in some areas.
The utility's outage page said crews are working to fully restore power to 848 customers by midnight.
One resident told The Eastsider that power had been disrupted for about an hour near Carlyle Street and Carlyle Place while a Twitter user reported brownouts on West Avenue 33.
