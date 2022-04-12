Glassell Park -- There's no denying it. Starbucks drive-thrus are popular among convenience-loving coffee drinkers. But not everyone is a fan.

Plans for a new Glassell Park drive-thru Starbucks on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40 have met resistance from the Glassell Park Improvement Association. The group says traffic is already a problem in the surrounding area without all those Starbucks customers coming and going through the drive-thru.

The project would replace three existing storefronts at the edge of the Rite Aid parking lot. It would have a 2,220 square-foot coffee shop, 22 parking spaces and a drive-thru lane long enough for 13 cars.

Not only would Starbucks generate more congestion, but it would also mean adding driveways, which would make it more challenging for pedestrians, said the association.

"We find no buffers or amenities for pedestrians in the design," said the association in a statement about its objections. "The design and site plan of this project is contrary to the city’s efforts to encourage walking and cycling instead of placing an emphasis on vehicle use and continuing the very car culture we’re trying to reduce."

A public hearing over the proposed restaurant is scheduled for today, Tuesday, April 12, at 9 am. Click here for the meeting link.