Glassell Park: Revenge Of, the popular comic book, pop culture merchandise and pinball game destination, is currently in the process of expanding. The storefront on Eagle Rock Boulevard recently opened the wall to the vacant space next door and will double its size with an additional 1,500 square feet of space.

The new space will allow Revenge Of to showcase back issue comics, additional merchandise, 12 more pinball machines and more. Most importantly, the store lacked the space to host tabletop gaming, such as Magic the Gathering, which the expansion addresses.

215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

