Glassell Park: Revenge Of, the popular comic book, pop culture merchandise and pinball game destination, is currently in the process of expanding. The storefront on Eagle Rock Boulevard recently opened the wall to the vacant space next door and will double its size with an additional 1,500 square feet of space.
The new space will allow Revenge Of to showcase back issue comics, additional merchandise, 12 more pinball machines and more. Most importantly, the store lacked the space to host tabletop gaming, such as Magic the Gathering, which the expansion addresses.
“We’ve spent the last year and a half really listening to the community and watching how people interact with the space,” said Revenge of Co-owner Jeff Eyser via email. “What excites us most about this new expansion is the opportunity we have to create a real social hub for all types of fandom. I think the community is going to be surprised when they see what we’ve been cooking up.”
Highland Park: Indie video rental store Videotheque is moving from its long-time location in South Pasadena to Highland Park. According to its social media channels, the store will cease operations in South Pasadena by mid-August and will re-open at 4102 N. Figueroa St. “hopefully within a couple of weeks.” To aid with the move, Videotheque has launched a GoFundMe campaign. Videoteque opened in 2003 and boasts tens of thousands of DVDs for rent, in addition to selling movies, books, vinyl, t-shirts and more. The store cites an expiring lease for the move. This is the second video rental store to move to the area in recent weeks following Vidiots setting up shop in Eagle Rock.
