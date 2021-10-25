Glassell Park -- A shooting took place this afternoon outside a Target store but no one was wounded, according to the LAPD.
The assault with a deadly weapon was reported shortly after 12 pm outside the store at Eagle Rock Boulevard and El Paso Drive, said LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli.
This was not a case of an active shooter, Lomeli said. However, she had no details available about what prompted the shooting.
Officers took a report but no one was taken into custody, according to Lomeli.
A video clip posted on Citizen showed numerous LAPD patrol cars parked near the entrance to the store.
Report of Shots Fired at Target @CitizenApp4211 Eagle Rock Blvd 12:11:42 PM PDT
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.