Glassell Park -- A shooting took place this afternoon outside a Target store but no one was wounded, according to the LAPD.

The assault with a deadly weapon was reported shortly after 12 pm outside the store at Eagle Rock Boulevard and El Paso Drive, said LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli.

This was not a case of an active shooter, Lomeli said. However, she had no details available about what prompted the shooting. 

Officers took a report but no one was taken into custody, according to Lomeli.

A video clip posted on Citizen showed numerous LAPD patrol cars parked near the entrance to the store.

