Glassell Park -- I had begun the evening with the notion that I would be able to waltz into a popular Silver Lake hotspot and grab a seat at the bar. Unfortunately, about a hundred other aspirants had the same idea, so I hopped in the car and drove 15 minutes to Dunsmoor in Glassell Park. I’m happy I did. Though the counter in front of the blazing oven was booked, the seats at the wine bar in the back were open and very affable indeed.
Dunsmoor is the creation of Brian Dunsmoor, who found fame at the quirky Hatchet Hall in Culver City. His food has been described as “Southern Leaning,” which is true. But I prefer the somewhat more elegant “American Heritage.” Though there are numerous Southern touches on the menu – the exceptional sour milk cornbread with white cheddar, hatch chili, cultured butter and honey is a textbook example (though with the chef’s touches) – much is from regions far distant from the Old South.
Bison tartare with sunchokes, smoked trout sauce, mint and mullet roe is kind of, sort of Old Western. Except they never ate anything like this in the Old West. The cast of Yellowstone would be totally confused by it. The characters in the novels of James Lee Burke wouldn’t have a clue.
For me, the cooking at Dunsmoor is all about comfort – deeply felt in the marrow comfort. Seated in the wine bar, with a warming glass of red in hand, I felt the stress of the evening melting away. I got into a conversation with the fellow next to me, who was drinking Miller High Life from the bottle, about architecture in Los Angeles – inspired by the exquisitely carved concrete that surrounds the street corner entryway to the candlelit interior of Dunsmoor.
When the restaurant first opened, some residents objected to what they saw as unwanted gentrification. Which is unfortunate, for Dunsmoor gives the neighborhood an added sense of culinary identity: It’s a destination for curious eaters all across Los Angeles. It’s where I would gladly go for the extraordinary bay scallops with smoked trout roe.
There’s the Southern blue crab salad. The culturally confused (and utterly delicious) chopped chicken liver with bacon. The roasted acorn squash with farmer’s cheese and a brown butter vinaigrette. The Pennsylvania Dutch “slippery” dumplings with pickled beets. And, of course, Aunt Emmy’s pork & green chili stew – which is Southwest Southern.
Add on the Grant Bar just down the street – a fine place to wait for a table to free up at Dunsmoor – and you’ve got a destination to make Northeast L.A. proud. Other restaurants may demand you make your reservations at midnight a week in advance. But Dunsmoor is available for walk-ins. And the blazing hearth is the best show in town.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
