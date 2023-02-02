Dunsmoor in Glassell Park

Dunsmoor in Glassell Park is a destination for curious eaters across Los Angeles.

Glassell Park -- I had begun the evening with the notion that I would be able to waltz into a popular Silver Lake hotspot and grab a seat at the bar. Unfortunately, about a hundred other aspirants had the same idea, so I hopped in the car and drove 15 minutes to Dunsmoor in Glassell Park. I’m happy I did. Though the counter in front of the blazing oven was booked, the seats at the wine bar in the back were open and very affable indeed.

Dunsmoor is the creation of Brian Dunsmoor, who found fame at the quirky Hatchet Hall in Culver City. His food has been described as “Southern Leaning,” which is true. But I prefer the somewhat more elegant “American Heritage.” Though there are numerous Southern touches on the menu – the exceptional sour milk cornbread with white cheddar, hatch chili, cultured butter and honey is a textbook example (though with the chef’s touches) – much is from regions far distant from the Old South. 

Dunsmoor Selection

Bay scallops, crab salad and cornbread are just a few of the selections offered at Dunsmoor in Glassell Park.

Merrill Shindler

