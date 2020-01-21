Glassell Park -- A man wanted in an assault with a deadly weapon investigation was barricaded this morning in a residence, police said.
Officers went to the 3000 block of Drew Street about 5 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man refused to come outside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Some nearby residences were evacuated, and traffic was routed away from the area as officers tried to get the suspect to surrender.
The unidentified man was wanted for allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist, according to reports from the scene.
This story was updated at 9:24 am with details about the suspect.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.