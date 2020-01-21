Glassell Park -- A man wanted in an assault with a deadly weapon investigation was barricaded this morning in a residence, police said.

Officers went to the 3000 block of Drew Street about 5 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man refused to come outside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some nearby residences were evacuated, and traffic was routed away from the area as officers tried to get the suspect to surrender.

The unidentified man was wanted for allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist, according to reports from the scene.

This story was updated at 9:24 am with details about the suspect.