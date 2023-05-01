Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Visitors pay their respects at the memorial to Miguel Penaloza outside the Glassell Park Rite Aid where he was killed.
Glassell Park -- A 22-year-old man scheduled to be sentenced after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting of a Rite Aid employee told a judge today he wants to withdraw his plea.
Anthony Lemus' request on Monday was announced by his attorney and then confirmed by him personally when he was brought into court. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta set a hearing on the motion for June 1 and postponed Monday's scheduled sentencing.
"I think it's better to call it off and see whether there's good cause," the judge told the attorneys prior to Lemus entering the courtroom.
Lemus pleaded no contest to second-degree murder April 15 and faced a sentence of 15 years to life. His announcement caught the prosecutor in the case by surprise and numerous speakers had come to court Monday to give victim-impact statements.
He was shot in the chest and died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Lemus surrendered July 26, 2021, at the Los Angeles Police Department's Central station, police said.
