Rite Aid shooting memorial flowers and candles

Visitors pay their respects at the memorial to  Miguel Penaloza outside the Glassell Park Rite Aid where he was killed.

Glassell Park -- A 22-year-old man scheduled to be sentenced after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting of a Rite Aid employee told a judge today he wants to withdraw his plea.

Anthony Lemus' request on Monday was announced by his attorney and then confirmed by him personally when he was brought into court. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta set a hearing on the motion for June 1 and postponed Monday's scheduled sentencing.

