Rite Aid Shooting suspect grey. Courtesy LAPD.png

The shoplifting suspect in the gray gray hooded sweatshirt is believed to have allegedly shot and killed Rite Aid employee Miguel Penaloza.

Glassell Park -  A suspect has turned himself in to police in connection with the killing of a Rite Aid worker who had confronted alleged shoplifters, the LAPD said this morning.

Anthony Lemus, 20, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder after turning himself in at the LAPD Central Division station on Monday night, said homicide detective Raul Riojas. His bail was set at $2 million.

Lemus is believed to be the shooter in the case and lives in the area. Police are working to arrest a second suspect, Riojas said. 

Charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday, Riojas said.

Here's a rundown of what police said happened on the evening of Thursday, July 15 at the Rite Aid in the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard:

  • Two young men (maybe ages of 18 to 20) wearing hoodies entered the Rite Aid at about 8:40 pm
  • They headed to a beer display, and each took a case of beer
  • The suspects then tried to get out of the store without paying when they were confronted and got into a brief struggle with 36-year-old store employee Miguel Núñez Peñaloza.
  • The suspect wearing a gray hoody and black shorts pulled out a gun and fatally shot Peñaloza, who died in the store.
  • The suspects fled through the parking lot in an unknown direction. 

After the shooting, a union that represent some Rite Aid workers said the drug store chain did not provide adequate security despite death threats made at the Glassell Park store.

Rite Aid has pledged to provide support to Peñaloza's family and other employees at the store, which has been closed indefinitely. 

This story was updated at 9:34 am

City News Service contributed to this story

Rite Aid Shooting suspect grey and black Courtesy LAPD.png

The two suspects fleeing the Rite Aid store
Rite Aid shooting memorial flowers and candles

Visitors pay their respects at the memorial to  Miguel Penaloza outside the Glassell Park Rite Aid where he was killed.
Rite Aid shooting memorial whiteboard

Tributes to Miguel Penaloza written on a whiteboard by the store entrance.
Rite Aid shooting memorial valued customers

A note to customer said the Glassell Park Rite Aid would be closed for 48 hours.
Rite Aid shooting memorial photos

One of the photos of Miguel Penaloza taped to the front of the Rite Aid

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

