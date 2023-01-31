A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks, including one on the 2 Freeway Glassell Park, was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced today.
Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and criminal threats and one felony count of vandalism, along with two misdemeanor counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse.
Radimak -- who is due back in court Feb. 14 -- was ordered to remain jailed at the request of the prosecution, which cited a lengthy criminal history that spans nearly two decades and crosses multiple states and jurisdictions, according to the District Attorney's Office.
He already has a pending case in which he is charged with a misdemeanor count of battery and a felony count of possession for sale of a controlled substance in connection with an alleged January 2020 road-rage attack on a motorist in Hollywood, according to the District Attorney's Office. He allegedly had steroids and more than $30,000 when his vehicle was searched, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The latest case stems from a series of alleged attacks dating back to last June when Radimak is accused of threatening to assault a 74-year-old woman outside a doctor's office in Glendale, according to the District Attorney's Office.
He is also accused of threatening to attack a woman at a storage facility in Atwater Village last Nov. 9, and allegedly getting out of his vehicle later that day to threaten another woman on a freeway and break one of her headlights, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors also allege that Radimak used a pipe to strike someone's car on the 2 Freeway on Jan. 11, and that he allegedly nearly struck a couple's vehicle with his car and then struck it with a metal pole after following them from a shopping mall in Pasadena the same day.
"The assaults were captured on a dash-cam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest," the CHP reported.
The case remains under investigation by the CHP and the Los Angeles and Pasadena police departments, according to the District Attorney's Office
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.