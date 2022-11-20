Glassell Park -- Reader Christina P. asked for help to identifying a Glassell Park building that had been a mystery to her for decades. The Eastsider took on the task.
“It’s on San Fernando just east of Division Street on the north side,” she writes. “Whenever… sitting at the light on the corner I would look up to admire it and wonder what the building was first used for and the architect responsible for that beautiful facade/trim ... it looks like Art Deco.”
Well, Christina, you have good architectural sense.
Built in 1923 as a lumber shed, the building at 2121 N. San Fernando Road became the Hemphill Diesel Engineering School, a trade school for truck mechanics started by Ralph Hemphill in 1933. Hemphill hired architects Norstom & Anderson to expand the space in 1936, which included a streamlined two-story office, a central tower and an Art Deco frieze that depicts trains, airplanes, boats, trucks and tractors, all powered by the wonders of diesel.
The diesel school churned out mechanics until demand softened. The building took on new responsibilities from 1947 to 1960 as a Capitol Records vinyl pressing plant. Each pressing plant used a custom stamp; vinyl from the Glassell Park facility featured an asterisk stamp the size of a pencil eraser. Capitol eventually transferred its pressing to a newer facility at 3061 Fletcher Drive, which was in operation until 1982.
In 2005, the building took on another transformation, becoming the setting for art studios, galleries and shows that included “A Year in L.A.” and then “Another Year in LA” curated by Cathy and David E. Stone. In the early 2000s, the building served as artists' lofts until the city had them dismantled after the tragic Oakland Ghost Ship fire in 2016.
In 2016, the 15,000-square-foot space was taken over by Ravenhill Studio, which creates upscale lighting, furniture and product design. Ravenhill spent two years renovating and reorienting the workspace, which now includes a more formal entryway from quiet Cypress Street bypassing the bustling San Fernando Road.
Thanks, Christina, for that excellent question!
Do you want to know more about the history of a building in your neighborhood? Let us know! Write to: Brenda@theeastsiderla.com
