White Art Deco-style building with tower in the middle in Glassell Park

Glassell Park -- Reader Christina P. asked for help to identifying a Glassell Park building that had been a mystery to her for decades. The Eastsider took on the task.

“It’s on San Fernando just east of Division Street on the north side,” she writes. “Whenever… sitting at the light on the corner I would look up to admire it and wonder what the building was first used for and the architect responsible for that beautiful facade/trim ... it looks like Art Deco.”

Ravenhill Studios workspace in the repurposed Glassell Park Blbd

Ravenhill Studios currently occupies the 15,000 sq.ft. building off San Fernando Boulevard with entrance now off Cypress Street.
