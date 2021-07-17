Glassell Park - A union representing Rite Aid workers said the drug store chain did not provide adequate security despite death threats made at the Glassell Park store where an employee was shot and killed while confronting a shoplifter.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union 770 issued the statement on Friday, one day after the deadly shooting inside the Rite Aid in the 4400 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40. The union said the employees at the Glassell Park store had raised security issues for several months before the shooting.

"No one should have to fear for their lives while they shop or work in a retail store," said the statement issued by the Union. "Rite Aid has refused, in store after store, to provide adequate professional security for its employees. Even after death threats and a police investigation took place in this store, the company placed profit over safety and refused security for its employees."

Rite Aid's corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Search for Rite Aid suspect continues

Authorities continued their search Saturday for two suspects involved in the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspects were seen fleeing on foot westbound on Eagle Rock Boulevard. One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. The other was wearing black shorts and a gray hooded sweatshirt, Cooper said.

Authorities have not yet named the victim, but ABC7 identified him as Miguel Penaloza and said that friends and family held an emotional vigil for Penaloza on Friday.

"I was the closing supervisor and we always had people coming in -- stealing liquor and beer, beer runs and, unfortunately, at times there was only two of us," David Cruz told the station.

Cruz told KTLA5 that Penaloza, 36, had just submitted his notice of resignation.

The LAPD's Northeast station urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-561-3211