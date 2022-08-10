Glassell Park - Neighbors near Walnut Canyon have long wanted to prevent its development and preserve the green, hilly area as public open space. Now the city is taking a tentative step in that direction by figuring out what the land might be worth.
An appraisal requested by City Councilmember Gil Cedillo is due at the end of the month, according to Gerald Gubatan, the Senior Planning Deputy for Council District 1.
Once the fair market value is established, discussions could begin about buying the property, including for open space, Gubatan said.
The development company Burns & Bouchard has proposed building 32 homes on approximately four acres in Walnut Canyon. The company has indicated an interest in selling, or at least in discussing it. But for now, its moving ahead with a final environmental report, according to company official Kristen Lonner.
When a fair-market price is determined, the next step is figuring out where the money would come from if the city actually purchased the property. This is a priority for Friends of Walnut Canyon, which has been lobbying for the open space for the last few years.
“We are presently in conversation with additional elected officials as we work to identify funds that can be used to purchase the property,” said Rick Bolton, an organizer with the group.
Bolton's group will also have to work with a new player: Eunisses Hernandez, who will replace Cedillo on the City Council in December. Hernandez has not yet responded to the Eastsider's questions about her position on Walnut Canyon.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
