Defend Walnut Canyon sign in Glassell Park

Glassell Park - Neighbors near Walnut Canyon have long wanted to prevent its development and preserve the green, hilly area as public open space. Now the city is taking a tentative step in that direction by figuring out what the land might be worth.

An appraisal requested by City Councilmember Gil Cedillo is due at the end of the month, according to Gerald Gubatan, the Senior Planning Deputy for Council District 1.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments

Recommended for you