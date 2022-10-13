Glassell Park -- Wife and the Somm sits on one of the best blocks on which to bend an elbow.
At one end is the Verdugo Bar, with its outdoor beer garden, its indoor curved bar dating back to the 1930s, and its long list of craft beers on tap. At the other end of the block is Wife, with its even longer list of carefully curated wines, many from wineries that even the most bibulous among us have never heard of, poured by a team of barkeeps who know their vintages as well as I know my daughter’s favorite lactose-free ice cream flavor. It’s deep in my DNA.
You want a chilled red from Spain? There’s the Raul Perez Vino de la Tierra de Leon, and the Sincronia Negre “Mesquida Mora.” You want a nice crisp Vermentino? How about the Ryme Cellars “HERS” from Las Brisas Vineyard in Carneros.
There are nine craft beers on the list. But they’re all in cans. I’ve got a thing for draft beer. Bottles will do in a crisis. I don’t do beer in cans. Ditto wine in cans and cocktails in cans. A man’s gotta have his standards, don’t you know?
Wife is an oddly configured hang, with an entrance in the front that instructs you to enter on the side, where you go through the first of several outdoor patios. Inside, there’s a big bar, that’s half in one room, and half in another. The walls are festooned with bottles of wine, and wine books.
The place is an homage to the joys of the grape. And to the pleasures of the food that goes well with the fermented juice of the grape. To sit here and sip on a soft drink, even a True Roots Ginger Beer with Lime, seems wrong. Though the Kimino Sparkling Yuzu Soda is pretty great.
The menu, accessed by a QR Code (and yes, bunky, I really hate them like everyone else!), consists of mostly small dishes, all of which are matched with wines, in most cases not just one but two. And that includes the bread course, $6 for a demi baguette from Clark Street Bakery, with “whipped beurre monte butter,” which apparently is best with the blended white called La Geante from The Scholium Project Winery. The wine costs two and a half times as much as the bread.
Me, I’m a simple lad, happy to order a nice glass of Spanish Albarino, and drink it with my heirloom tomato salad, my burrata with fresh peaches, my ahi tuna tartare – and the dish that drove me to culinary distraction, a plate of grilled seasonal mushrooms in a miso and honey butter sauce – a sauce so good I came dangerously close to licking the plate clean. Indeed, I was so obsessed, I asked for a spoon, so I wouldn’t miss any. The menu tells us it goes well with a Cabernet Franc. Frankly, I think it would go well with a Diet Coke. It made me that happy.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
