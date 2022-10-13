Wall racks of wine bottles at Wife and Somm

Glassell Park -- Wife and the Somm sits on one of the best blocks on which to bend an elbow.

At one end is the Verdugo Bar, with its outdoor beer garden, its indoor curved bar dating back to the 1930s, and its long list of craft beers on tap. At the other end of the block is Wife, with its even longer list of carefully curated wines, many from wineries that even the most bibulous among us have never heard of, poured by a team of barkeeps who know their vintages as well as I know my daughter’s favorite lactose-free ice cream flavor. It’s deep in my DNA.

A plate of grilled seasonal mushrooms at Wife and the somm

A plate of grilled seasonal mushrooms
A plate of ahi tuna tartare at Wife and the Somm

Ahi tuna tartare 

Tags

Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.

Load comments

Recommended for you