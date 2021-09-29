Glassell Park - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday evening near Forest Lawn-Glendale cemetery.
The shooting was reported just before 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Avenue 32, near Chapman Street, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The woman was found at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
