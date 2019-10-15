Glassell Park -- An allegedly intoxicated driver was placed under arrest this weekend after apparently traveling the wrong way for several miles down the northbound lanes of the 2 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The wrong-way driver was seen going as fast as 90 mph as he headed south on the northbound 2 Freeway between Mountain Avenue in Glendale and the Verdugo Road exit in Glassell Park, where he was pictured being placed under arrest by a CHP officer.

No one was injured and there were no collisions during the Saturday night incident, said CHP spokesman Officer Roberto Gomez.

There was no pursuit but officers were able to get the driver to exit after making contact, said Gomez. He did not have details about how they made contact or how officers managed to make the driver exit the freeway. 

