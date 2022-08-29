Hermon fire north of Avenue 60 map

Google Maps
Sign up for big and breaking news alerts from your neighborhood

Hermon - Firefighters contained a brush and grass fire that scorched about 2-1/2 acres on a hillside next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) this afternoon. 

It's the third fire that has burned in about the same location since June.

Flames Burning Trees Near Freeway @CitizenApp

CA-110 N & S Ave 60 4:41:37 PM PDT

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments