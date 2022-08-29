Hermon - Firefighters contained a brush and grass fire that scorched about 2-1/2 acres on a hillside next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) this afternoon.
It's the third fire that has burned in about the same location since June.
Ground crews and water-dropping helicopters took about an hour to extinguish the blaze, which began at about 4:40 pm next to the northbound lanes north of Avenue 60. Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing near the Gold Line bridge.
The CHP declared a Sig-Alert on the freeway as the fire burned nearby.
No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. The fire is under investigation, said LAFD.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.