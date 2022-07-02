Hermon fire map

Hermon - Firefighters early today were mopping up from a greater alarm fire that burned just under 5 acres of brush on a steep hillside next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway)

The fire began around 9:51 p.m. Friday initially burning at least 1 acre of medium to heavy brush in steep terrain before growing to just under 5 acres, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The fire was located north of Avenue 60 along, across the freeway from Highland Park. Video posted on social media showed a line of flames running up a steep hillside from the northbound freeway lanes. 

Water-dropping helicopters assisted ground crews who worked the hillside blaze with hose lines and hand tools.

It took 96 firefighters an hour and 17 minutes to contain the fire, Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Prange said

