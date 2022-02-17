110 fwy and ave 60 map

Google Maps

A man riding a bicycle on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) was killed in a collision with a car last night, authorities said today.

The crash took place shortly after midnight between Hermon and Highland Park in freeway lanes north of Avenue 60, according to information provided by the California Highway Patrol. 

The 37-year-old victim, who was struck by a motorist driving a Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation, said the CHP.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments