A man riding a bicycle on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) was killed in a collision with a car last night, authorities said today.
The crash took place shortly after midnight between Hermon and Highland Park in freeway lanes north of Avenue 60, according to information provided by the California Highway Patrol.
The 37-year-old victim, who was struck by a motorist driving a Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, said the CHP.
Oh, so much could be said. But why ever would a sane person be riding a bicycle in a freeway traffic lane, and a very curvy freeway at that, and so late at night?
Investigating the cause of the crash? That woud be a bicyclist in a traffic lane on a curvy freeway late at night.
