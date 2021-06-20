Hermon -- Firefighters knocked down a fire inside one unit of a shopping center this afternoon -- nearly five years after a blaze heavily damaged the same building.

The blaze at north Monterey Road at south Avenue 60 was reported at 1:35 p.m., according to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The fire was in the rear of a one-story L-shaped building, Prange continued. The department dispatched 26 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in about 14 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

A fire in that same corner building in July 2016 caused extensive damage and forced several businesses, including a dry cleaners and doughnut shop to close for several years. The structure was rebuilt and some of the same businesses reopened only last fall.

The fire department did not provide information on whether today's fire was limited to just one store.

The building is part of a shopping center anchored by Fresco Community Market, which is located in a separate building that was not involved in the fire.