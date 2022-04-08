Hermon - Some large utility boxes reimagined as artwork will be unveiled this Saturday.
After a brief introduction at Hermon Park by the Art in the Park-Los Angeles building, participants will set off on a self-guided walking tour of signal boxes that enclose electronic equipment. All the signal boxes/art exhibits are within a few blocks of the park.
Artists Sol Luongo, Nimue Llexim, Ella Young, Adam Abada, and Bettina Hubby developed their projects under the theme “Hermon is Home.” Each box tells a different local story of local history, nature, and connection to the larger area. (For stories and full descriptions of their projects, click or tap here.)
Participants at the unveiling will also hear from the artists themselves.
The event starts at the park at 10 a.m.
