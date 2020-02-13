Hermon -- Authorities today identified a homeless man who was fatally shot near the Hermon Dog Park by an assailant who remained at large.
The shooting was reported shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Arnold Aguirre, 54, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. Officers found Aguirre on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.
A photo posted on Twitter showed police next to the Hermon Dog Park off of Avenue 60.
One person killed in a shooting at Herman Dog Park less then 24 hours of yesterday fatal shooting #HighlandPark #highlandpark90042 @blvdsentinel @TheEastsiderLA @KTLA @911LAPD @Simplyinformed @TheNewYorkBlvd pic.twitter.com/E5T3Cwt6Et— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) February 12, 2020
I heard on the local news today that none of those in the homeless encampment were cooperative with the LAPD. None. No one would talk. The killing was tragic, but their non-response is sad... and, telling?
