Hermon -- Authorities today identified a homeless man who was fatally shot near the Hermon Dog Park by an assailant who remained at large.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Arnold Aguirre, 54, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. Officers found Aguirre on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

A photo posted on Twitter showed police next to the Hermon Dog Park off of Avenue 60.