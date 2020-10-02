Hermon -- A man in his 30s was found shot to death Thursday night inside a vehicle near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), police said.

Officers on patrol heard numerous gunshots at about 10 pm and later found a the victim, described as a Latino, shot multiple times inside a vehicle, said Lt. Chris Ramirez with LAPD Media Relations. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Ramirez said the man was not homeless but had no other information about the victim.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects, and the LAPD homicide detectives are handling the investigation, Ramirez said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The watch commander at the Hollenbeck Division station said the shooting took place near Marmion Way and freeway. Earlier reports said the shooting had taken place near Avenue 60.