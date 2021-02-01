Hermon -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting tonight near the northbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway and Avenue 60.
The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. near an encampment near the northbound freeway's Avenue 60 off-ramp, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
The person killed was not immediately identified by police. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Lopez said.
The Avenue 60 off and on-ramps near blocked after the shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert.
