Marmion and 110 fwy

Google Maps

Hermon -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting on a bike path Sunday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at 7:20 p.m. near Marmion Way and the northbound 110 Freeway next to Arroyo Seco Park.

The victim, described as a 24-year-old Latino, was walking on the path when he was approached by two Latino suspects.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

One of the suspects fired a handgun several times, striking the victim, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im. The suspects fled southbound on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, Im said.

No further information was available about the shooting. It's not know if the shooting is gang related.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments