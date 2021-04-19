Hermon -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting on a bike path Sunday night, police said.
The shooting was reported at 7:20 p.m. near Marmion Way and the northbound 110 Freeway next to Arroyo Seco Park.
The victim, described as a 24-year-old Latino, was walking on the path when he was approached by two Latino suspects.
One of the suspects fired a handgun several times, striking the victim, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im. The suspects fled southbound on foot.
The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, Im said.
No further information was available about the shooting. It's not know if the shooting is gang related.
#HighlandPark @LAPDHQ has confirmed a person was shot at Arroyo Seco Park located near Avenue 64 and the 110 freeway NB Exit. Two suspects were seen fleeing in the river that runs through the park. The victim was taken to the hospital. @TheEastsiderLA @blvdsentinel @NELA_NRP pic.twitter.com/ZPjkHeo4bs— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) April 19, 2021
