Hermon -- After two years in pandemic exile, the Community Band in the Park makes its return to Hermon Park with a concert this Saturday.

The brainchild of director Logan Hone, the band is an eclectic ensemble of professional and amateur musicians intent on having fun with music while building community. Any and all are welcome to participate.

“I try to facilitate a music environment, whoever shows up, just try to make it work,” said Hone, a working musician and music teacher. He describes the band’s sound as “joyful noise.”

Community Band started as a jam session four years ago at Hone’s home before migrating to Hermon Park. Over time, others joined, and anywhere from 10 to 15 members played at any given time, not including the occasional child trying their hands at the congas or other percussion instruments.

Music in the Hermon Park

Joshua Weinberg first heard Community Band rehearsing in the park more than three years ago while walking his dog. He took the dog home, grabbed his guitar and has been part of the endeavor ever since.

“Just about anybody that would be drawn to a thing like Community Band doesn’t really need a whole lot of reasons,” Weinberg said. “Music is reason enough.”

Community Band is under the auspices of Art in the Park, which provides community-based arts and cultural programming in Northeast Los Angeles.

Bringing People Together

Jamie Tijerina, who is President of the Highland Park Heritage Trust, recently joined on keyboard and vocals.

“I feel that this brings an outlet that hadn’t really existed in an organized fashion for people to come together and do their music in a friendly and communal way,” said Tijerina.

Hone, a California Institute of the Arts graduate, recently moved to San Pedro but remains in charge of the band. His enthusiasm, energy and inclusiveness has been key in keeping it running despite the pandemic

Koreatown-based musician Julian Cullars met Hone after a show at the Lodge Room in Highland Park. They hit it off, and Cullars started jamming with Community Band.

“I felt like this was unfiltered music at its best,” Cullars said.

Community band’s last in-person concert was in February of 2020 before moving to Zoom with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hone and his merry band are looking forward to Saturday.

“It’s going to be so fun,” Hone said. “I’m sure this is going to be just a total celebration.”

Community Band in the Park Concert Saturday, Feb. 12 at Noon

Hermon Park: 5568 Via Marisol, Highland Park

Outside next to the Art in the Park building near the tennis courts