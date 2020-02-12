Hermon -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man this morning near Avenue 60 and Monterey Road.
LAPD spokesman Tony Im and the LAPD Hollenbeck Division Watch Commander said officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 8 am and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The man, who was believed to be 55 years old, was unconscious and not breathing, said Im. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A photo posted on Twitter showed police next to the Hermon Dog Park off of Avenue 60.
Police are currently at the scene conducting an investigation.
No other information was available about the shooting or a possible suspect or suspects.
The shooting in Hermon comes one day after a separate shooting left one man dead about a mile away in Highland Park. That shooting is believed to be gang related.
