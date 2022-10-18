Steps lead to the front door of Aldama Elementary

Aldama Elementary opened in 1924.

Highland Park -- The Los Angeles Unified School District has a rich history and part of it is reflected in its school buildings, some of which are more than a century old.

Today The Eastsider launches a monthly series on the district’s historic Eastside schools. The district has more than 100 historically significant buildings, noteworthy for their age, architectural style, and other features.

A stairway window in the original Aldama Elementary building

Sunlight pours through wood windows in a stairway in the original building. 
An elevator and window in Aldama Elementary

A strikingly modern addition features elevators and walls of glass.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

