Highland Park - “He was a family man,” said Astrid Arias, about Miguel Angel Carachure, who was shot to death last Monday as he drove by the 700 block of North Avenue 50.

“He went to work, came back to spend time with his family and went to church,” said Arias, an in-law of the Carachures.

Arias is now speaking on behalf of the family, and posted a Go Fund Me fundraiser for Carachure’s funeral expenses. “He loved playing with their dog. Watching old cartoons. Taking his daughter wherever she needed or wanted to go.”

Early Monday morning, , 68-year-old Carachure was driving with his 25-year-old daughter Cynthia to a work shift in Highland Park that began at 4 a.m.

At around 3:40 a.m., their car was fired upon, and came to a stop at North Avenue 50 and Milo Terrace on the border of Highland Park and Mount Washington. Angel Carachure had been struck fatally, and died at the scene. Cynthia was also struck, but her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Initial police reports said the Jan. 25 shooting was gang related, but that was later retracted. Arias said neither Miguel nor Cynthia Carachure had any gang connection. Police now describe the shooting as an "isolated incident with no known motive."

“They stayed home most of the time,” Arias said. “Kept to themselves.”

The suspect and motive behind the shooting are currently unknown.

The family has issued a statement saying, “We forgive whoever did this and will let God take it from here. He can now rest in heaven and watch over us.”

Anyone with information about the shooting has been urged to call detectives Martinez or Obrecht at 213-486-8700 or email them at 31580@lapd.online.