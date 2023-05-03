Highland Park -- “Electromagnetic fields can mess with the ghost-detecting equipment,” read my text message, explaining to my family why my phone would be off for the next three hours. It was 9:09 PM on a Friday night.
I’d gone by myself to the quiet, old York Boulevard building to learn a bit of local history and maybe encounter spirits from another world.
From 1925 to 1983, this building served as the Highland Park Police Station. Today, it’s the Los Angeles Police Museum, which offers tours in the daytime and the occasional nighttime paranormal tours.
Twelve attendees and I gathered in the Misdemeanor Jail, which I fondly recognized from scenes in 1985’s comedy “Fletch.” The building’s dark reality quickly set in, however, when Consulting Curator Ashley Hlebinsky began the historical portion of the tour.
The museum, she explained, housed grisly artifacts from L.A.’s most famous and infamous crime investigations, involving Charles Manson, O.J. Simpson, Marilyn Monroe, Patty Hearst, The Nightstalker, and The Hillside Stranglers, among others.
Retired LAPD Sergeant and Museum Board Chair Bob Alaniz added, “there’s a lot of blood in this place,” as he explained why “ghost-hunting pros say this building’s off the charts.”
Hlebinsky further guided us through dim corridors and nether regions off-limits to daytime visitors, including a defunct shooting range where a former employee committed suicide.
Then, the ghost hunt commenced. Ghostwatch Paranormal’s co-founder Paul Roberts briefed us about “paranormal hangovers,” recommending we stay hydrated and eat the bountiful free snacks offered. He warned of ghosts that might try to “hitchhike” home with us and recommended we shower before bed.
With candy-stuffed pockets, we stumbled up a dark stairwell by flashlight, giggling nervously like Scooby Doo’s gang until we arrived at the sobering 1997 North Hollywood Shootout display.
Beside disturbing mannequins donning the two criminals’ actual bloodied and shot-up outfits, ghost-hunters set up gear, including an EMF (electromagnetic field) meter to detect ghostly energy changes, and explained that spirits can be tied to emotionally charged objects. We invoked the criminals by name and to our thrill, the meter beeped and flashed. We said things like, “Emil, if you’re here, show yourself!” More flashing and beeping, but nothing else. We moved on.
We had a similar experience in the Felony Jail, where inmate Manny Pazo hung himself in 1953.
In the basement we employed an Ovilus, a device designed to convert spirit communications into one-word text displays. We sat beside a photo of Walter Kreps who, in 1916, was LAPD’s first motorcycle officer to die in the line of duty, and whose grave, Ashley told us, remained unmarked until 2014.
The Ovilus spewed words that one attendee read aloud:
- Worm, soldier, ward, human, should, records, Paul: “He wants Paul!” someone exclaimed.
- Bury, tree, quite, Pluto, placate, bike: “Bike! He was a motorcycle cop! He was buried by a tree!” said somebody else.
- Hole, compete, foliage, electric, America: “Hole! Foliage! That’s definitely his grave!” said someone.
As the night concluded, another attendee and I discussed our believer/non-believer status and agreed that regardless, the history and VIP access to this fascinating building made for an extraordinary experience.
Then I headed home to shower.
(The next paranormal tour at the Los Angeles Police Museum is scheduled for May 5, 2023.)
