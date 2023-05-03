Outside of the Los Angeles Police Museum at night 600

The Los Angeles Police Museum houses grisly artifacts from L.A.’s most famous and infamous crime investigations, involving Charles Manson, O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, The Nightstalker and others.

Highland Park -- “Electromagnetic fields can mess with the ghost-detecting equipment,” read my text message, explaining to my family why my phone would be off for the next three hours. It was 9:09 PM on a Friday night.

I’d gone by myself to the quiet, old York Boulevard building to learn a bit of local history and maybe encounter spirits from another world.

Ghost hunter Paul Roberts searches with a green light 600

