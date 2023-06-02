HIGHLAND PARK
It’s an art show so big in scope that it’s taken over the entire three exhibit rooms at Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park.
“The Politics of Portrayal: Three Generations of Chicana Portraiture in Los Angeles” showcases six artists whose work span five decades – and the artistic thread that connects them. Artists include: Barbara Carrasco, Yreina D. Cervántez, Emilia Cruz, Karla Diaz, Shizu Salamando, and Maritza Torres.
“Portraiture as a genre of art has been around for a long time and women artists have been very important piece of it,” explains curator Sybil Venegas. “Women often used portraits to establish presence and to make statements early on. It’s a genre that continues to evolve.”
The idea for the exhibit was spurred by Venegas wondering how young women artists were influenced by the trailblazing Chicana artists. In addition to displaying the work of some of the most influential Baby Boomer artists, the exhibit also features portraits from prominent Millennial and GenX artists.
Venegas describes how in the 1970s, Chicano art blossomed as an activist art movement, with Chicana artists creating their own social justice movement. Portraiture painting became the favorite mode of expression and became a political forum of the times.
Chicana Baby Boomers created renowned work. Well-known artist Barbara Carrasco’s "Dolores," a bold serigraph of activist Dolores Huerta, welcomes visitors as they walk into the gallery;
Another Chicana pioneer is Yreina D. Cervantes, who blends Aztec and MesoAmerican iconography into evocative portraits. On display is “Big Baby Balam” a self-portrait that reveals the artists’ connection to the wild nature of the jaguar (balam is Mayan for jaguar) with symbols adorning her hand and face.
The younger generation includes GenX artist Emila Cruz. Her lush, sometimes fanciful portraits of women of color explore how women empower themselves through ritual and nurturing, especially noted in “A Self Care Ritual” that’s on display.
With the show set to close soon, Venegas, along with gallery owner Kathleen Galllegos, are planning to bring the exhibit to galleries in Central and Northern California.
"This is a show that can be inspirational to younger generations who will see it and think, 'These women are painting the things I know, in my home and in my community,'” says Venegas.
“The Politics of Portrayal: Three Generations of Chicana Portraiture in Los Angeles” is on view at the Avenue 50 Studio until June 10.
