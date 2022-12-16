Highland Park -- Singer-songwriter Willow Stephens wrote “Highland Park” as a love letter to the neighborhood she loved and lived in for five years.
“Trying to capture all of the greenery and the bustle and the restaurants and everything Highland Park has to offer was the imagery we wanted to use in the song,” Stephens said.
Stephens grew up in Montana, attended school in Washington and lived in Oregon before moving to Los Angeles to be with the man who would become her husband. Another major selling point: Taco trucks. Every time Stephens visited, he would take her to a different taco truck, and she found that to be a significant draw to the Eastside.
Stephens wrote “Highland Park” in 2020 in the throes of the pandemic with her friend and fellow Highland Park resident, Marissa Berlin, while socially distanced on a deck. As much as it is a love song, Stephens said it sounds a bit like a breakup song. “We were mourning…[and] missing our city, we miss the ways that we used to enjoy it … and a lot of our friends who moved away because of the pandemic.”
Whether you live near Highland Park or not, Stephens feels there is a universal truth to the song for anyone to relate to. “I think it could be about anything,” she said. “I think the line in the song that I think embodies the spirit of it is, ‘I’m finding that the city is not the same without you,’ so if you’re dealing with change and loss and being the one who’s left behind after someone or something goes away, [that] was sort of the sentiment of the song.”
Stephens, who recently moved to Glendale, says she writes a lot of pop music around introspection and the journey of growth and is fueled by jazz, folk, R&B, and classical music.
“Highland Park” is a single off of Stephens’ upcoming sophomore album, “Best of Me,” expected to release sometime in 2023.
“I’ve been releasing music for five years and I think this record…[makes me] feel like I’m coming home,” she said.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
