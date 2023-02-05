East Hollywood -- The nice woman behind the counter asked how we met and fell in love. She wanted to write our story on a small heart that would be pinned on a wall where thousands of other hearts were on display.
“There’s a lot of love on this wall,” commented my husband Jim as we spun around admiring the hearts.
“Well, this is the Love Museum,” said the woman back to him.
Jim turned to me with mock disbelief. “Wait! I thought you were taking me to the ‘Love Shack?'”
I rolled my eyes and stifled a laugh. How would we, a couple married for nearly 30 years, handle the Los Angeles Museum of Love? Would there be anything here for us?
It turns out … the Love Museum had a lot to offer. And not just for us old-love timers, but for the young and not-so-young couples we saw meandering through the 50+ interactive stations.
The Museum of Love is a labor of love. The brainchild of Amy Sweetman, a professor of psychology and neuroscience for 30 years at Los Angeles City College, the idea for the museum had been on her bucket list. When the building on Melrose Avenue went up for rent in the year she turned 50, she took it as a sign: Here’s your chance.
Her boyfriend, Edwin Escobar, joined the project. “He’s an amazing genius,” Sweetman said, explaining how he brought her ideas to reality and today runs the business aspect of the museum.
The museum opened in January 2020. Not ideal considering the pandemic (“we could only have one couple in the museum at a time”). But today it’s back running at full speed, welcoming couples to engage with one another in a very low-tech, playful way where they can actually learn and uncover new things about The Object of Their Desire.
The museum's rooms correspond to the stage of love. After a video and a photo-op experience (all encouraged), Jim and I entered the darkened Romantic Forest; fake greenery snaked up walls, a mishmash of lamp types hung from high ceilings, and rugs absorbed the sounds to make the space cozy. Speakers cranked out familiar love songs. We answered questions about ourselves by opening up locker doors and then enjoyed creating an “Exquisite Corpse” drawing based on a Surrealist Victorian game.
As Jim and I went through the rooms, you could see the social psychology of relationships coming through, but it was never preachy or academic. The playfulness of the stations, some draped off like tents or a cabana, and the interesting decorations – dried flowers, butterflies under glass, statuary, etc. – added up to a quirky handmade and very old-school experience.
And for a museum about love, the sexual components were deftly handled; you were alerted at stations that involved intimacy. Even then, those games - like sex trivia ala Connect Four -- were presented with practicality but also started conversations that ended with steamy eyebrows raised. (A-hem!)
Jim and I could have lingered longer, but we were getting hungry. We only planned on staying maybe an hour or so. Once outside, we were shocked to realize we had been inside for more than three hours.
“There’s a lot of love in this museum,” said Jim. And I agreed, locking my arm into his as we walked to our car.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
