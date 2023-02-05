Black hearts with golden and silver writing about a couple's romantic beginnings

At the Museum of Love, you will add your "How We Met" romance story to others on the front wall.

East Hollywood -- The nice woman behind the counter asked how we met and fell in love. She wanted to write our story on a small heart that would be pinned on a wall where thousands of other hearts were on display.

“There’s a lot of love on this wall,” commented my husband Jim as we spun around admiring the hearts.

Neon colored triangle of relationships: Commitment, Passion, Intimacy

The 50+ interactive stations of games, drawing activities and partner discussions, is based on the psychology of what makes human relationships work.
Museum of Love Street View

The brainchild of Amy Sweetman, a professor of psychology and neuroscience for 30 years at Los Angeles City College, the idea for the museum had been on her bucket list for a long time.

