A multi-agency task force that was formed to combat "flash mob" retail robberies in the Los Angeles area -- including Highland Park -- has made 11 arrests since being formed earlier this week, authorities said today.
The Organized Retail Crime Taskforce -- known as ORCT -- was formed on Monday, and includes personnel from the Los Angeles, Glendale, Beverly Hills, and Burbank police departments; the California Highway Patrol; and Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.
"The city of Los Angeles and neighboring cities have recently experienced an increase in `flash-mob' method retail crime incidents conducted by multiple suspects targeting retail establishments throughout the Los Angeles region," the LAPD said in a statement.
"Upon the inception of the ORCT, detectives assumed investigative responsibility of nine cases involving organized retail crimes throughout the city of Los Angeles," the LAPD said. "Many of these retail theft cases have adopted linkage to other retail crimes which occurred in neighboring cities."
As of Wednesday, ORCT personnel had made 11 robbery arrests "which were directly related to four of the nine cases the ORCT assumed investigative responsibility for," the LAPD reported.
The four cases involved the following locations:
Versace store at Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
Warehouse Shoe Store, 6251 York Blvd., Highland Park
Nordstrom at Topanga Mall, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
Macy's at Glendale Galleria
The Highland Park robbery appeared to have taken place on August 12, according to an Instagram post by Highland Park NELA.
The investigations are continuing, and anyone with information about these types of crimes, or who knows the identity of any additional suspects, was urged to call the Organized Retail Crime TaskForce, Detective Arnold, at 818-374-9420. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.
The Eastsider contributed to this story
