Highland Park -- Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish and her parents were granted an extended restraining order against a man who exhibited what court documents described as "erratic behavior" while showing up at their home, according to Associated Press.

The restraining order issued by an L.A. Superior Court judge against New York resident Prenell Rousseau prevents him from contacting or coming within 100 yards of the 18-year-old singer and her parents three years. Neither Rosseau or his attorney appeared at a hearing, said Associated Press.

An initial restraining order was issued in early May shortly after Rousseau was arrested on trespassing charges at Eilish's home.

Eilish won in four major categories during last year's Grammy Awards. That sweep included Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," which was recorded and produced at her home with brother and fellow award-winner Finneas.