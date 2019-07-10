Highland Park -- Police have closed off Figueroa Street this afternoon in response to a suspicious package.
The LAPD bomb squad is in enroute after police received a call about a suspicious package at about noon in the 5500 block of N. Figueroa Street, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee.
He had no other details.
Twitter user @HighlandParkHLP said that buildings were being evacuated as officers blocked off the street. Book Show, a book shop in the 5500 block of Figueroa, said the store was closed after being evacuated, said a posting on Instagram
Update: One Eastsider reader said Figueroa is closed between Avenue 52 and 57.
Update: The 81 bus line that runs along Figueroa has been rerouted to Monte Vista, says Metro.
#HighlandPark a suspicious package found on Figueroa between Avenue 56 and 55 the buildings are being evacuated and Fig is being blocked off. Please stay away from the area. @Stu_Mundel @TheEastsiderLA @blvdsentinel @TheNewYorkBlvd @Simplyinformed @NortheastArea @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/c1AvFCwrOV— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) July 10, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.