Highland Park -- Police have closed off Figueroa Street this afternoon in response to a suspicious package.

The LAPD bomb squad is in enroute after police received a call about a suspicious package at about noon in the 5500 block of N. Figueroa Street, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee. 

He had no other details.

Twitter user @HighlandParkHLP said that buildings were being evacuated as officers blocked off the street.  Book Show, a book shop in the 5500 block of Figueroa, said the store was closed after being evacuated, said a posting on Instagram

Update: One Eastsider reader said Figueroa is closed between Avenue 52 and 57.

Update: The 81 bus line that runs along Figueroa has been rerouted to Monte Vista, says Metro.

