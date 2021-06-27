York Boulevard and San Pascual Avenue

Highland Park -- Four people were injured -- three of them critically -- after a car slammed into an apartment building on Saturday night, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

Firefighters extricated three persons in critical condition from the vehicle that hit the apartment building at York Boulevard and San Pascual Avenue.  Videos posted on Citizen app showed the car up against the building, standing on its front end as fire fighters worked to rescue the passengers and driver.

One person from the apartment building was also injured but was listed in fair condition.

The two-story apartment building, which is located down a slope from York, was yellow-tagged by building inspectors.

Comments on the Citizen app said the vehicle flipped over before hitting the apartment house. Video showed where the car had punched a hole in the wall near a first-floor window.

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

