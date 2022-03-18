Highland Park -- "Hi, I'm Gina." A petite, smiling woman leaning on a pitchfork, greeted me at the Milagro Allegro community garden in Highland Park. She handed me the pitchfork and directed me where to move a pile of finished compost.

As I sank the pitchfork into earthy brown shreds, Gina Vollono, the Operations Manager for LA Compost, explained the purpose of three wooden bins. Food scraps go into the bin on the left. When full, these materials move to the middle bin for "cooking." When complete, they move to the bin on the right for final processing. Heaving the fully cooked compost into a wheelbarrow, so it can be used in the garden, made for a good workout, and I was glad we took turns.

Founded in 2013, LA Compost is the love child of Michael Martinez, who grew up near the La Puente landfill, once the country’s largest (now closed). Martinez saw firsthand what it means to throw our trash “away” as dump trucks emptied their hauls in his community.

LA Compost now manages 41 community composting sites and drop-off locations including spots in Atwater Village, Elysian Valley, and Highland Park. They will add ten new sites in the coming year, focusing on farmers’ markets.

As Vollono and I worked, a neighbor stopped by to chat. Another neighbor dropped off a bag full of eggshells and fruit peels. She and Vollono talked about how best to prep the scraps for composting.

Why compost?

Municipal landfills receive more food waste than any other material. All that rotting food emits a lot of methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere. Solid waste landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions.

As of this year, California cities and counties are required to collect and recycle organic wastes. The City Los Angeles is introducing curbside pickup gradually, reaching most homes and businesses by summer.

Vollono said that curbside pickup won’t impact the work of LA Compost. She explained that the mission of LA Compost is as much about education and community building as converting organic waste to compost. In-community composting brings people together, as I witnessed at Milagro Allegro.

After my two-hour shift ended, the smell of that nutrient-rich compost followed me home—along with a newfound appreciation for the fertile soil that feeds us all.

What to Know Before you Go:

• Sign up for a "Community Hub" or "Compost Co-Op" if you want to move and/or water the composting materials. Wear old work clothes and closed-toe shoes. You may also want gloves.

• Sign up for a "Contact Free Drop-off" or farmer’s market event if you'd prefer to sit at a table, greet people and provide information.

• Masks are currently required. All locations are outdoors, so dress appropriately and bring a water bottle.

Want to join a community compost co-op? Check out the options here. Many locations are fully subscribed, but new slots will be opening later this spring.

Want to learn more about compost? Check out the free “Soil Sessions” hosted by LA Compost at the Audubon Center at Debs Park.

Cheryl Leutjen writes about the challenges and opportunities of our time with heart, hope and humor. She resides in Eagle Rock.