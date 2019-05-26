HIGHLAND PARK -- More than a dozen vehicles burned in an early morning fire today in the carport of a residential complex. But nobody was hurt, fire department officials said.
CBS reports that a battalion chief on scene said quick neighbors who pulled out hoses helped save the building.
The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. today at the 5800 block of Benner Street, with flames shooting more than 40-feet in the air and threatening the building, according to CBS.
About 32 firefighters contained the damage to the carport. They were able to contain the fire to the carport area for the most part, though the building did sustain some structural damage, said LAFD.
Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, said LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart. There is no indication that any of the residents were displaced.
fire in highland park. flames started in car port and then spread to apartments. firefighters seem to have flames mostly out now. https://t.co/aYCWYlQtxQ pic.twitter.com/1y7ZPei6yl— Soumya (@skarlamangla) May 26, 2019
A raging inferno destroys more than a dozen vehicles and damages an apartment building in #HighlandPark . Cause of the blaze is under investigation. Residents say it’s suspicious. Live report at 10am @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/UUt58lpVOD— Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) May 26, 2019
