Highland Park: It didn’t quite seem fair to Mando Medina when he first started thinking about liquor sales in his neighborhood.
“Back in the day, nobody in Highland Park could get a liquor license,” he said.
But when the neighborhood began to gentrify, new restaurants appeared to get them right away. At least that’s what Medina began to notice around 2018.
Since then, the anti-gentrification activist has been trying to stop new liquor licenses from being issued in the neighborhood - whether it’s a bar serving hard liquor or beer and wine at a restaurant.
The 53-year-old lifelong resident of Highland Park shows up to neighborhood council meetings and tries to get the attention of the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, which issues alcohol licenses.
In March, Medina, in polite and direct terms, warned a business owner seeking a liquor license for a proposed Korean restaurant on York Boulevard of potential community resistance.
“You literally entered a war zone against liquor licenses,” Medina said during the March meeting of the neighborhood council’s Planning & Land Use Committee. “The community of Highland Park will fight you at every step.”
Several years earlier, Medina helped slow the process for the now defunct Sunset Beer Company when the tap room and bottle shop attempted to open a storefront on York Boulevard in 2018. As a result, the company scrapped its plans.
“It's hard fighting the liquor license because most get approved by the City, and our Councilmembers - old and new - support these requests,” Medina said. “We have, though, slowed down the process of getting them.”
But can a new, sit-down restaurant even survive in the current market without serving at least beer and wine?
“Having alcohol to serve is probably the only way to make ends meet,” said Highland Park Neighborhood Councilmember Harry Blumsack, at a recent public hearing for a beer-and-wine permit.
But Medina notes that some eateries do survive just fine without beer or wine.
Medina now faces the city’s new Restaurant Beverage Program, which allows qualifying restaurants to serve alcohol without obtaining a conditional use permit. This change may circumvent the public hearings where objections are often voiced.
“It’s almost impossible to fight the city because they’ve already got their agenda,” Medina said. “Our goal is to make sure ABC looks at their own rules, and make them see it’s over-saturated.”
🍸 🍺 Are there too many places in Highland Park that sell or serve booze?
We will report the results in an upcoming issues of the Daily Digest newsletter
209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.