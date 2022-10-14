Highland Park -- I traverse the intersection of Avenue 51 and York Boulevard almost daily. I get pies at Town Pizza and oil changes at Don’s Auto. But only recently did I discover this corner’s terrific Hollywood pedigree.
Scenes from the 1985 cult classic, “Fletch,” starring Chevy Chase, were shot at this very spot.
Saúl Narro, “born, baptized and raised in Highland Park,” authors the popular Instagram account @thenewyorkblvd, where he shares neighborhood facts and history. He recalls one week during the summer of ‘84 when the “Fletch” film crew descended on York Boulevard. “We were 13, me and my twin brother, and we spent every day just watching them crash cars and drive through the streets. It was awesome!”
In another scene, Chase drives down Meridian Street, then walks up the steps of the house at the corner of Meridian and Avenue 51. A jail cell scene was filmed inside the nearby Los Angeles Police Museum.
“Fletch” holds a special place for Narro, and he’s not alone. For many, “Fletch” was much more than just a genre-melding, comedy-neo-noir-thriller centered on “the only guy who changes his identity more often than his underwear.” The film embodied 1980s California dreaming of suntans, tennis whites, Jaguar XJ-S’s, and swank Beverly Hills mansions, all set against edgy Venice Beach. It showcased Chevy Chase at his master-of-disguises finest. It inspired generations to order big and “charge it to the Underhills.”
With the new movie, “Confess, Fletch,” now in theaters and streaming, the timing feels right to revisit the 1985 original. Then perhaps play Harold Faltermeyer’s unforgettable electronic “Fletch Theme” and stroll York Boulevard in search of a Bloody Mary and a steak sandwich … and a steak sandwich.
