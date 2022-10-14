Photos of an auto repair shop, pizza parlor and house that appeared in the movie Fletch

Current views of three of the Highland Park locations that appeared in the 1985 movie "Fletch." 

Highland Park -- I traverse the intersection of Avenue 51 and York Boulevard almost daily. I get pies at Town Pizza and oil changes at Don’s Auto. But only recently did I discover this corner’s terrific Hollywood pedigree.

Scenes from the 1985 cult classic, “Fletch,” starring Chevy Chase, were shot at this very spot.

Michelle Madden, a writer, animal lover and author of “111 Places In Milwaukee That You Must Not Miss,” is based in Eagle Rock.  Her Instagram: @m3timz

