Highland Park -- Fire this morning damaged a single-story, vacant and boarded-up home on York Boulevard.
Firefighters dispatched at 10:23 a.m. to 5625 E. York Blvd. had the blaze out within 20 minutes of their arrival, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
"Firefighters prevented damage to an adjacent one-story commercial building," Humphrey said.
No injuries were reported and a cause was under investigation.
On Saturday, two persons were injured in an apartment fire several blocks away on Meridian Street.
#HighlandPark Structural fire at 5621 York Blvd. Thank you @LAFDcentral @LAFD for all you do. pic.twitter.com/fbiYzxTa9A— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) May 31, 2021
