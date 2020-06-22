Highland Park -- A house fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes tonight, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. in a one-story, single-family home in the 5100 block of East Raphael Street, between North Avenue 51 and Holland Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Twenty-six firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the flames were out before 9 p.m., Prange said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.