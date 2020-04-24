Highland Park -- Firefighters needed 13 minutes Thursday evening to extinguish a fire in a detached garage.

Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Holland Avenue at 10:44 p.m., and encountered heavy fire coming from the structure, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 33 firefighters battled the flames and a knockdown was called at 10:57 p.m., she said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.