Highland Park -- Firefighters needed 13 minutes Thursday evening to extinguish a fire in a detached garage.
Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Holland Avenue at 10:44 p.m., and encountered heavy fire coming from the structure, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A total of 33 firefighters battled the flames and a knockdown was called at 10:57 p.m., she said.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.